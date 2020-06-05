The Gist

How Ferguson Prepared the Protesters

Looking at parallels from 2014, and the ways organizers are now using what they learned then.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, what’s happening in Omaha.

In the interview, Slate’s Joel Anderson is here to talk with Mike about the parallels between the current protests and those in Ferguson, MI. They discuss the different tactics used by activists and police, how Ferguson organizers have now grown into leaders of a movement, and dissect why people loot.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

