How Ferguson Prepared the Protesters

On the Gist, what’s happening in Omaha.

In the interview, Slate’s Joel Anderson is here to talk with Mike about the parallels between the current protests and those in Ferguson, MI. They discuss the different tactics used by activists and police, how Ferguson organizers have now grown into leaders of a movement, and dissect why people loot.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.