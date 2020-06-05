How Ferguson Prepared the Protesters
Looking at parallels from 2014, and the ways organizers are now using what they learned then.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, what’s happening in Omaha.
In the interview, Slate’s Joel Anderson is here to talk with Mike about the parallels between the current protests and those in Ferguson, MI. They discuss the different tactics used by activists and police, how Ferguson organizers have now grown into leaders of a movement, and dissect why people loot.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.