Splashing Down on a Mountain of Racism

On the Gist, Disney’s Splash Mountain.

In part two of their interview, Mike continues to talk with Matthew Barge about the failure of police departments to gather data and statistics that would help create and enforce meaningful policing policy change. Barge is a lawyer, a principal consultant with 21CP Solutions, and federal court-appointed monitor overseeing federal consent decrees in Cleveland, Ohio and Baltimore, Maryland.

In the spiel, the Lobstar of the Antentwig

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.