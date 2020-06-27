The Gist

Splashing Down on a Mountain of Racism

Splash Mountain’s theme has been a problem long before 2020.

On the Gist, Disney’s Splash Mountain.

In part two of their interview, Mike continues to talk with Matthew Barge about the failure of police departments to gather data and statistics that would help create and enforce meaningful policing policy change. Barge is a lawyer, a principal consultant with 21CP Solutions, and federal court-appointed monitor overseeing federal consent decrees in Cleveland, Ohio and Baltimore, Maryland.

In the spiel, the Lobstar of the Antentwig

