The Defund Debate Cycle
Defunding looks a lot like reforming.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, does Barr know what chemicals are?
In the interview, New York Times opinion columnist and CBS News political analyst Jamelle Bouie joins Mike to talk race and policing in America. His latest column is, “The Police Are Rioting. We Need to Talk About It.”
In the spiel, defining police reformation.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.