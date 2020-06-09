The Gist

The Defund Debate Cycle

Defunding looks a lot like reforming.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, does Barr know what chemicals are?

In the interview, New York Times opinion columnist and CBS News political analyst Jamelle Bouie joins Mike to talk race and policing in America. His latest column is, “The Police Are Rioting. We Need to Talk About It.

In the spiel, defining police reformation.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

