Summer at COVID Camp

On the Gist, the anti-antifa provocateur in Buffalo, NY.

In the interview, Emily Oster, professor of economics at Brown University and NY Times bestselling author of Cribsheet and Expecting Better, joins Mike to talk about kids’ summer camps, weighing options as states begin to reopen, and assessing risk when it comes to coronavirus.

In the spiel, de Blasio tries again.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.