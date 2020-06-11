Film the Police
We should tape them ourselves, not valorize them on reality TV.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Mississippi.
In the interview, Ben Smith from the New York Times is here to discuss the recent ousting of editor James Bennet over an op-ed by Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas. They talk about the cultural divides it highlighted, what it means for the Times, and the future of opinion on the internet.
In the spiel, Cops is canceled.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.