The Gist

Trump Doesn’t Speak for Catholics

How the Catholic church and people of faith are supporting BLM.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Mark Esper’s lost honor.

In the interview, Fr. James Martin, a Jesuit priest, author, and the editor-at-large of America magazine, a journal of faith and culture, joins Mike to talk about his latest piece: “The Holy Spirit is moving us to act against racism.” Fr. Martin and Mike also discuss President Trump’s manipulation of the bible during religious photo ops in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church and the St. JPII Center in Washington, D.C.

In the spiel, Merrick, Long Island.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow