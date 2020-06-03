Trump Doesn’t Speak for Catholics
How the Catholic church and people of faith are supporting BLM.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Mark Esper’s lost honor.
In the interview, Fr. James Martin, a Jesuit priest, author, and the editor-at-large of America magazine, a journal of faith and culture, joins Mike to talk about his latest piece: “The Holy Spirit is moving us to act against racism.” Fr. Martin and Mike also discuss President Trump’s manipulation of the bible during religious photo ops in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church and the St. JPII Center in Washington, D.C.
In the spiel, Merrick, Long Island.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.