Defund the Police?
That might not be the most effective tactic.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Joey Baloney.
In the interview, New School Professor and MSNBC contributor, Maya Wiley is here. She is also the former chair of the NYC Civilian Complaint Review Board - an independent oversight agency of the NYPD. She and Mike talk about how civilians and police officers hold the force accountable, how they’ve failed, and the level of complaints they take seriously.
In the spiel, can we defund the police?
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.