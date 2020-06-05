The Gist

Defund the Police?

That might not be the most effective tactic.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Joey Baloney.

In the interview, New School Professor and MSNBC contributor, Maya Wiley is here. She is also the former chair of the NYC Civilian Complaint Review Board - an independent oversight agency of the NYPD. She and Mike talk about how civilians and police officers hold the force accountable, how they’ve failed, and the level of complaints they take seriously.

In the spiel, can we defund the police?

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

