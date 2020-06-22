The Gist

Crowd Size and Political Viability

A poorly attended rally during the pandemic.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

On the Gist, lack of humor in the Trump administration.

In the interview, Mike talks with Maria Konnikova, star of our bi-weekly segment “Is That Bullshit?” This time, however, Maria is here to discuss her newest book about becoming a professional poker player. Already a New York Times bestseller, it’s called The Biggest Bluff.

In the spiel, “yuge” crowd psychology.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Margaret Kelley, Daniel Schroeder and Joel Patterson.

About the Show

A daily evening show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow