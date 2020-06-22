Crowd Size and Political Viability
A poorly attended rally during the pandemic.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, lack of humor in the Trump administration.
In the interview, Mike talks with Maria Konnikova, star of our bi-weekly segment “Is That Bullshit?” This time, however, Maria is here to discuss her newest book about becoming a professional poker player. Already a New York Times bestseller, it’s called The Biggest Bluff.
In the spiel, “yuge” crowd psychology.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Margaret Kelley, Daniel Schroeder and Joel Patterson.