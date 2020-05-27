It’s Tough to Like the Post Office

On the Gist, wheeling and dealing with Hong Kong.

In the interview, Mike talks to Dr. Leana Wen about the measures States are taking to reopen safely or remain closed. Wen is an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, a contributing columnist for The Washington Post, and previously served as Baltimore’s Health Commissioner.

In the spiel, postal headaches and heedlessness.

