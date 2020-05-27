The Gist

It’s Tough to Like the Post Office

Sometimes you just have to through the Hobbesian nightmare.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, wheeling and dealing with Hong Kong.

In the interview, Mike talks to Dr. Leana Wen about the measures States are taking to reopen safely or remain closed. Wen is an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, a contributing columnist for The Washington Post, and previously served as Baltimore’s Health Commissioner.

In the spiel, postal headaches and heedlessness.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

