It’s Tough to Like the Post Office
Sometimes you just have to through the Hobbesian nightmare.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, wheeling and dealing with Hong Kong.
In the interview, Mike talks to Dr. Leana Wen about the measures States are taking to reopen safely or remain closed. Wen is an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, a contributing columnist for The Washington Post, and previously served as Baltimore’s Health Commissioner.
In the spiel, postal headaches and heedlessness.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.