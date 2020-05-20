The Gist

Lights Out on COVID-19

How UV light might be an option in virus control.

On the Gist, Trump’s cabinet meeting is not unlike a hot tub time machine.

In the interview, Maria Konnikova is back for another round of “Is That Bullshit?” This time she and Mike UV light, inside and outside the body. Maria is a New York Times bestseller and the author of The Biggest Bluff, a journey to learning and winning at poker.

In the spiel, the morbidly presidential.

