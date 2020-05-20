Lights Out on COVID-19

On the Gist, Trump’s cabinet meeting is not unlike a hot tub time machine.

In the interview, Maria Konnikova is back for another round of “Is That Bullshit?” This time she and Mike UV light, inside and outside the body. Maria is a New York Times bestseller and the author of The Biggest Bluff, a journey to learning and winning at poker.

In the spiel, the morbidly presidential.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.