No Regrets
Trump wouldn’t have done anything differently.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
On the Gist, if you look at the stats, the U.S. is doing the worst.
In the interview, part two of Mike’s interview with Dr. Paul Offit, who as an infectious disease expert, and pediatrician, made some false predictions about the pandemic at first. He and Mike also discuss his new book, Overkill: When Modern Medicine Goes Too Far.
In the spiel, arguments are easier to read.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.