America’s Testing Circus

How Trump’s slight of hand tries to trick us yet again.

On the Gist, Trump tells a reporter to call China.

In the interview, The Atlantic’s Olga Khazan is here to talk about her new book, Weird: The Power of Being an Outsider in an Insider World. She and Mike talk about the ways weirdness has changed in America, and what’s good about being the oddball.

In the spiel, Trump wants to distract the public from testing capacities.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

