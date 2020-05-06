The Gist

Tara Reade and the Difficulty of Belief

Only Reade and Biden really know what happened.

In the Gist, the Texas Governor admits what everyone knows to be true.

In the interview, Mike talks with Tomas Pueyo about his now famous Medium piece in which he coins the Hammer and The Dance theory: a choreographed end to quarantine.

In the spiel, Tara Reade and belief.

