Sweden’s Global Failure
Ignoring what happened there will only hurt us more.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Tara Reade and Megyn Kelly on Instagram.
In the second half of our interview with Dr. Nina Fefferman from the University of Tennessee, she and Mike discuss the types of analysis used in predictive modeling, why it’s an essential part of the crisis response, and what the future holds as the models continue to change.
In the spiel, In the spiel, Sweden’s loose measures yielded grim results, and that should be a warning.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.