Shining a Light on the Mask Market
How one business pivoted to masks as the crisis began.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, bail out the pigs.
In the interview, Mike discusses how the novel coronavirus has exposed some weaknesses in the global supply chain. Joel Schulman of Ecomax Wholesale Lighting in D.C., breaks down how demand for PPE has changed his relationships with factories in China, and why his company has decided to pivot to masks for the time being.
In the spiel, death rates of people of color being inadequately understood.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.