Divide Creep Is Ruining America

On the Gist, lengthening your femur.

In the interview, Azi Paybarah, writer of the New York Today column for the New York Times, speaks with Mike about New York State and City leadership, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s progressive missteps, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s taking control of the messaging.

In the spiel, Fauci’s warning as he goes before the Senate.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.