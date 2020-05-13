Divide Creep Is Ruining America
Consider how less polarized democracies are handling the crisis.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
On the Gist, lengthening your femur.
In the interview, Azi Paybarah, writer of the New York Today column for the New York Times, speaks with Mike about New York State and City leadership, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s progressive missteps, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s taking control of the messaging.
In the spiel, Fauci’s warning as he goes before the Senate.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.