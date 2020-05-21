Too Many Pills

On the Gist, judging a judge.

In the interview, Dr. Paul Offit is here. In the first part of his two-part interview, he and Mike discuss his new book, Overkill: When Modern Medicine Goes Too Far. They talk about why we should be skeptical of things like vitamin D and testosterone, and how we might not need to take painkillers for a fever. Tomorrow he and Mike will get into the Covid-19 crisis.

In the spiel, the diversity reversifier.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.