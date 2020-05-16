The Gist

The Most Powerful Woman in America

Nancy Pelosi is a muted master of politics.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Tara Reade again.

In the interview, journalist Molly Ball is here to discuss Pelosi, her new biography of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. She and Mike talk about Pelosi’s past, how she wields her power, and why she’s so smart when it comes to making a deal.

In the spiel, lobstar of the antantwig.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow