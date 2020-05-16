The Most Powerful Woman in America
Nancy Pelosi is a muted master of politics.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Tara Reade again.
In the interview, journalist Molly Ball is here to discuss Pelosi, her new biography of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. She and Mike talk about Pelosi’s past, how she wields her power, and why she’s so smart when it comes to making a deal.
In the spiel, lobstar of the antantwig.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.