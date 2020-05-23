Coaching Through Life

The Gist

Michael Lewis on the coach’s role in training the mind.

On the Gist, Tara Reade.

In the interview, Mike talks with author and journalist Michael Lewis about his foray into podcasting with AGAINST THE RULES, his series with Pushkin Industries. The focus of the recently launched season two is coaching, not just in sports. They look at coaches who help with finances, college admissions, and even coaches for executives. Michael explores how a good coach can make an impact, and the roles they play psychologically for adults and kids. His latest book is The Fifth Risk.

In the spiel, the one with Mike Pompeo.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

