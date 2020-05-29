The Gist

The Leaders We Need

Who can we look to once the smoke clears?

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Joe Biden’s statement gets a B minus.

In the interview, we’ve got the second half of Mike’s conversation with Dave Eggers. They discuss Eggers’ experience writing The Parade and The Captain and the Glory, his last two books, at the same time, the film Idiocracy, and the NRA.

In the spiel, the mayor of Minneapolis on brick and mortar symbolism and Donald Trump makes things worse.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

