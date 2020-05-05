Do Morals Matter?

The Gist

In the Gist, we get no further with Biden.

In the interview, Mike discusses moral judgments and how they relate to both domestic and foreign policy with none other than Joseph Nye, one of the most influential political scientists of our time, and one who co-founded the theory of neoliberalism. Nye’s book, Do Moral’s Matter? Presidents and Foreign Policy from FDR to Trump is the topic of their conversation.

In the spiel, the Mississippi mindset.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

