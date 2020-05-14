Crying Wolf on Kushner
This is the one time he isn’t wearing sheep’s clothing.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, where to wear face masks.
In the interview, comedian Myq Kaplan is the cerebral type, who instead of doing stand-up is now performing what he calls, “stand-down.” Mike talks with him about his philosophy on how be funny, and his likeness to Marc Maron during quarantine times.
In the spiel, Jared Kushner is on the fence about the election moving forward on November 3rd.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.