Georgia Is a Laboratory
Let’s Hope Brian Kemp listens to the scientists.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
In the Gist, Georgia is opening back up.
In the interview, Mike talks with Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and bestselling author Jon Meacham about his new podcast with Cadence13 - Hope, Through History – a documentary series on confronting and triumphing over crises in America.
In the spiel, the end of irony?
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.