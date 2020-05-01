Georgia Is a Laboratory

In the Gist, Georgia is opening back up.

In the interview, Mike talks with Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and bestselling author Jon Meacham about his new podcast with Cadence13 - Hope, Through History – a documentary series on confronting and triumphing over crises in America.

In the spiel, the end of irony?

