The Gist

Georgia Is a Laboratory

Let’s Hope Brian Kemp listens to the scientists.

In the Gist, Georgia is opening back up.

In the interview, Mike talks with Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and bestselling author Jon Meacham about his new podcast with Cadence13 - Hope, Through History – a documentary series on confronting and triumphing over crises in America.

In the spiel, the end of irony?

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

