Looking Past the Looting
Sometimes riots are the only way people feel heard.
Listen longer
Episode Notes
On the Gist, assholes.
In the interview, Mike talks with author Dave Eggers about his book, The Parade. He and Mike discuss pavement, the writing process, and the terseness of Bruce Springsteen.
In the spiel, the death of George Floyd and the Minneapolis protest.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.