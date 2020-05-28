The Gist

Looking Past the Looting

Sometimes riots are the only way people feel heard.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, assholes.

In the interview, Mike talks with author Dave Eggers about his book, The Parade. He and Mike discuss pavement, the writing process, and the terseness of Bruce Springsteen.

In the spiel, the death of George Floyd and the Minneapolis protest.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

