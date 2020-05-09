The Gist

Are Any Covid-19 Podcasts Worth It?

We listened to them so you don’t have to.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

In the Gist, Steve Mnuchin wasn’t mad at Axl Rose.

In the interview, Mike calls up Robert Smith, host of NPR’s Planet Money, to talk about the influx of coronavirus podcasts. There are a lot in production right now. Mike and Robert discuss some of the best (and worst) covering the pandemic.

In the spiel, the subtext of what Kayleigh McEnany says speaks loudly.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

