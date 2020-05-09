Are Any Covid-19 Podcasts Worth It?

In the Gist, Steve Mnuchin wasn’t mad at Axl Rose.

In the interview, Mike calls up Robert Smith, host of NPR’s Planet Money, to talk about the influx of coronavirus podcasts. There are a lot in production right now. Mike and Robert discuss some of the best (and worst) covering the pandemic.

In the spiel, the subtext of what Kayleigh McEnany says speaks loudly.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.