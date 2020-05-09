Are Any Covid-19 Podcasts Worth It?
We listened to them so you don’t have to.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
In the Gist, Steve Mnuchin wasn’t mad at Axl Rose.
In the interview, Mike calls up Robert Smith, host of NPR’s Planet Money, to talk about the influx of coronavirus podcasts. There are a lot in production right now. Mike and Robert discuss some of the best (and worst) covering the pandemic.
In the spiel, the subtext of what Kayleigh McEnany says speaks loudly.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.