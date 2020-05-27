The Gist

Putting Courageous Idiocy to Use

Caution is smart, but so is a willingness to be wrong.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Trump won’t back down from accusing Joe Scarborough of murder.

In the interview, Mike talks to a water expert about how to manage a pandemic if too many people cannot wash their hands. Mary Grant, Director of Public Water for All, and a policy analyst on U.S. water utility privatization details which states have placed moratoriums on utility shutoffs, and which cities are setting examples for the rest of the country when it comes to access to clean and affordable water.

In the spiel, the smart cowards and courageous idiots.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

