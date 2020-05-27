Putting Courageous Idiocy to Use
Caution is smart, but so is a willingness to be wrong.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Trump won’t back down from accusing Joe Scarborough of murder.
In the interview, Mike talks to a water expert about how to manage a pandemic if too many people cannot wash their hands. Mary Grant, Director of Public Water for All, and a policy analyst on U.S. water utility privatization details which states have placed moratoriums on utility shutoffs, and which cities are setting examples for the rest of the country when it comes to access to clean and affordable water.
In the spiel, the smart cowards and courageous idiots.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.