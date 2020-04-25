A Top Chef on Restaurant Relief
Tom Colicchio shares how government relief misses the mark for his industry.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, sarcasm.
In the interview, Mike talks with celebrity chef, restaurateur, and political activist Tom Colicchio about founding the Independent Restaurant Coalition, and how they are fighting to save local restaurants and small businesses affected by COVID-19 in reaction to the government’s assistance program.
In the spiel, fleeing to the country house.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.