A Top Chef on Restaurant Relief

Tom Colicchio shares how government relief misses the mark for his industry.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, sarcasm.

In the interview, Mike talks with celebrity chef, restaurateur, and political activist Tom Colicchio about founding the Independent Restaurant Coalition, and how they are fighting to save local restaurants and small businesses affected by COVID-19 in reaction to the government’s assistance program.

In the spiel, fleeing to the country house.

