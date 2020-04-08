Stop Saying the Virus Doesn’t Care

On the Gist, Trump is a terrible communicator.

In the interview, journalist Clarence Page is here to talk with Mike about the 2020 election and the Black vote. They discuss how political commentary has changed over the years, why generations of Black voters are connecting differently with Biden and Bernie, and how to bridge that divide.

In the spiel, the virus doesn’t care, but America still does.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder, Priscilla Alabi, and Margaret Kelley.