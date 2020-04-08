The Gist

Stop Saying the Virus Doesn’t Care

Focus on the ways Americans do.

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you'll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Trump is a terrible communicator.

In the interview, journalist Clarence Page is here to talk with Mike about the 2020 election and the Black vote. They discuss how political commentary has changed over the years, why generations of Black voters are connecting differently with Biden and Bernie, and how to bridge that divide.

In the spiel, the virus doesn’t care, but America still does.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder, Priscilla Alabi, and Margaret Kelley.