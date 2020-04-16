The Real Safety of Shelter-in-Place
South Dakota’s failure illustrates why such orders are critical
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Trump’s most recent briefing.
In the interview, John Burn-Murdoch of the Financial Times is here to discuss data visualization and the COVID-19 outbreak. He and Mike talk about the useful ways to analyze data, why countries are often too large to be helpful samples, and what the data says about the future.
In the spiel, South Dakota’s Gov. Noem failure to prevent an outbreak at a pork plant in her state.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.