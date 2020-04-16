The Gist

The Real Safety of Shelter-in-Place

South Dakota’s failure illustrates why such orders are critical

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Trump’s most recent briefing.

In the interview, John Burn-Murdoch of the Financial Times is here to discuss data visualization and the COVID-19 outbreak. He and Mike talk about the useful ways to analyze data, why countries are often too large to be helpful samples, and what the data says about the future.

In the spiel, South Dakota’s Gov. Noem failure to prevent an outbreak at a pork plant in her state.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.