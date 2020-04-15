Don’t Believe Slogans

On the Gist, Bernie endorsing Biden.

In the interview, Dr. Miranda Yaver, a political scientist at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, joins Mike to discuss the political consequences of the coronavirus. Dr. Yaver explains how protecting public health is integral to democracy. She also weighs speculation on how the Supreme Court will rule on abortion.

In the spiel, slogans aren’t helpful.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.