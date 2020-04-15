Don’t Believe Slogans
Pithy simplifications of social movements are counterproductive
Listen longer
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Bernie endorsing Biden.
In the interview, Dr. Miranda Yaver, a political scientist at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, joins Mike to discuss the political consequences of the coronavirus. Dr. Yaver explains how protecting public health is integral to democracy. She also weighs speculation on how the Supreme Court will rule on abortion.
In the spiel, slogans aren’t helpful.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.