Passing Class Under Quarantine
How are school systems evaluating achievement during this crisis?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, grades at New York City schools.
In the interview, Nate Duncan and Ben Taylor of the Covid Daily News podcast talk to Mike about how two basketball analysts started covering the latest developments in this crisis, and the parallels to be drawn between basketball and Covid-19 data. Nate Duncan is the host of the Dunc’d On Basketball NBA podcast, and Ben Taylor is the host of Thinking Basketball.
In the spiel, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is frequently giving offense.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.