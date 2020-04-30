The Gist

Passing Class Under Quarantine

How are school systems evaluating achievement during this crisis?

Episode Notes

On the Gist, grades at New York City schools.

In the interview, Nate Duncan and Ben Taylor of the Covid Daily News podcast talk to Mike about how two basketball analysts started covering the latest developments in this crisis, and the parallels to be drawn between basketball and Covid-19 data. Nate Duncan is the host of the Dunc’d On Basketball NBA podcast, and Ben Taylor is the host of Thinking Basketball.

In the spiel, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is frequently giving offense.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

