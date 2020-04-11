The Comfort of Knowledge

On the Gist, antibody tests.

In the interview, it turns out Mike grew up with Harvey Weinstein’s prison consultant, Craig Rothfeld. In this episode they discuss how Craig ended up in prison, his experiences there, and why he became a prison consultant afterward. Our next episode will focus on his experience working with Harvey Weinstein.

In the spiel, finding comfort in the facts we know about coronavirus.

