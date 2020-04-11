The Gist

The Comfort of Knowledge

We’ve reached a point where the majority seems to understand the facts.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On the Gist, antibody tests.

In the interview, it turns out Mike grew up with Harvey Weinstein’s prison consultant, Craig Rothfeld. In this episode they discuss how Craig ended up in prison, his experiences there, and why he became a prison consultant afterward. Our next episode will focus on his experience working with Harvey Weinstein.

In the spiel, finding comfort in the facts we know about coronavirus.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.