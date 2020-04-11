The Comfort of Knowledge
We’ve reached a point where the majority seems to understand the facts.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, antibody tests.
In the interview, it turns out Mike grew up with Harvey Weinstein’s prison consultant, Craig Rothfeld. In this episode they discuss how Craig ended up in prison, his experiences there, and why he became a prison consultant afterward. Our next episode will focus on his experience working with Harvey Weinstein.
In the spiel, finding comfort in the facts we know about coronavirus.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.