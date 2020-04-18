Who’s Worth Protecting?
Individuals can’t be trusted to make those decisions.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, swimming pool fatalities.
In the interview, Mikes talks with Michigan State University President, Dr Samuel Stanley, Jr about the actions he took in response to COVID-19 not just as the head of a Big 10 school, but also as a leading infectious diseases expert. Stanley discusses shifting faculty and students to remote learning in short order, housing those that must remain on campus residence halls and apartments, and how the Spartans might handle empty stadiums and a reduction in revenue in 2021.
In the spiel, protesting and protecting.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.