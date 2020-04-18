Who’s Worth Protecting?

On the Gist, swimming pool fatalities.

In the interview, Mikes talks with Michigan State University President, Dr Samuel Stanley, Jr about the actions he took in response to COVID-19 not just as the head of a Big 10 school, but also as a leading infectious diseases expert. Stanley discusses shifting faculty and students to remote learning in short order, housing those that must remain on campus residence halls and apartments, and how the Spartans might handle empty stadiums and a reduction in revenue in 2021.

In the spiel, protesting and protecting.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

People protest against excessive quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on April 15, 2020. - The protest was organized by Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine several days after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended her order through April 30 and took the requirements of staying home a step further, banning crossing the street to visit with neighbors or driving to see friends, among other things mandatory closure to curtail Covid-19. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) JEFF KOWALSKY/Getty Images

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.