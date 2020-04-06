The Gist

Making Chemicals Partisan

Peter Navarro needs to be quiet.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

On the Gist, Peter Navarro and partisan chemical compounds.

In the interview, Mike talks with Charlotte Alter. national correspondent at Time covering the 2020 elections, about her new book, The Ones We’ve Been Waiting For: How A Generation of Leaders Will Transform America. They discuss her deeply reported analysis of the 2016 elections, the youth vote, and why political experiences when young have a lifelong impact on a person’s politics.

In the spiel, tigers and other post-coronavirus problems.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder, Priscilla Alabi, and Margaret Kelley.