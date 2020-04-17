The Gist

Listening to Quarantunes

Coronavirus parody songs are unbearable.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Trump’s most recent briefing.

In the interview, journalist Adam Cohen is here to discuss his new book Supreme Inequality: The Supreme Court’s Fifty-Year Battle for a More Unjust America. He and Mike talk about the ways the court has changed, Nixon and the poor, and how corporations factor into it all.

In the spiel, coronavirus parody songs.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.