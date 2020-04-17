Listening to Quarantunes
Coronavirus parody songs are unbearable.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
On the Gist, Trump’s most recent briefing.
In the interview, journalist Adam Cohen is here to discuss his new book Supreme Inequality: The Supreme Court’s Fifty-Year Battle for a More Unjust America. He and Mike talk about the ways the court has changed, Nixon and the poor, and how corporations factor into it all.
In the spiel, coronavirus parody songs.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.