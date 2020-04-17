Listening to Quarantunes

On the Gist, Trump’s most recent briefing.

In the interview, journalist Adam Cohen is here to discuss his new book Supreme Inequality: The Supreme Court’s Fifty-Year Battle for a More Unjust America. He and Mike talk about the ways the court has changed, Nixon and the poor, and how corporations factor into it all.

In the spiel, coronavirus parody songs.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.