The Pandemic That Never Happened
In 1976, Gerald Ford faced the very real threat of a swine flu epidemic.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, consolidation.
In the interview, Mike talks with Matthew Dickinson, author and professor of political science at Middlebury College, about the 1976 Gerald Ford controversy regarding the threat of a global pandemic with swine flu, as well as Richard Neustadt and Harvey Fineberg’s examination of the political failures around an approaching pandemic that never actually materialized.
In the spiel, the democratic nominating process didn’t work so well.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.