Too Much Oil Anyway
The price drop is surprisingly simple economics
On the Gist, Trump doesn’t understand the sizes of countries.
In the interview, economist Joseph Stiglitz is here to talk about the economic impact of the coming recession. He and Mike discuss ways the government could distribute support funds better, how long it might take us to recover from such high unemployment, and what history tells us about potential growth post-recession. Stiglitz’s latest book is People, Power, and Profits: Progressive Capitalism for an Age of Discontent.
In the spiel, crude oil is below zero.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.