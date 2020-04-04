The Gist

Miami and Mayor Suarez’s Plasma

Having recovered from COVID-19, the mayor is participating in an experimental treatment for the virus.

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Trump and Pence can’t be honest with the public.

In the interview, Miami Mayor Frances Suarez has fully recovered after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, and now is donating his plasma for use in an experimental treatment. He talks with Mike about his experience, what Miami’s reaction to the pandemic has been, and what he’s doing to push other parts of the government to take it seriously.

In the spiel, healing and physical proximity.

Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.