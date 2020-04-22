The Gist

Social Distance a Century Ago

Learning lessons from past pandemics

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

All episodes

Host

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Follow

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Trump’s always politicizing at pressers.

In the first half of a 2-part interview, Mike talks with Dr. J. Alex Navarro, the co-editor-in-chief of The American Influenza Epidemic of 1918-1919 : A Digital Encyclopedia. Navarro explains how citizens responses 100 years ago weren’t that different from now; there was extreme compliance and tension on the ground. Yes, there were anti-maskers in 1918.

In the spiel, what if we weren’t at each other’s throat’s all the time?

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.