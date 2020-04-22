On the Gist, Trump’s always politicizing at pressers.

In the first half of a 2-part interview, Mike talks with Dr. J. Alex Navarro, the co-editor-in-chief of The American Influenza Epidemic of 1918-1919 : A Digital Encyclopedia. Navarro explains how citizens responses 100 years ago weren’t that different from now; there was extreme compliance and tension on the ground. Yes, there were anti-maskers in 1918.

In the spiel, what if we weren’t at each other’s throat’s all the time?

