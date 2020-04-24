The Homeless Can’t Stay Home
Keeping someone from getting shelter should be the punishable offense.
On the Gist, a virtual, but actual NFL draft.
In the interview, Mike talks with Josh Dean, the executive director of Human.NYC, a homeless advocacy group, about their Covid-19 campaign #HomelessCantStayHome, and the solutions officials aren’t taking to move the most vulnerable off the street, out of shelters, and into vacant hotel rooms during this unprecedented time.
In the spiel, infections at the polls.
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.
