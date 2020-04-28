Embrace the Outdoors
Americans should feel comfortable enjoying public spaces again, with distance.
Listen longer
Episode Notes
On the Gist, the award Trump deserves.
In the interview, Slate’s Henry Grabar is here to discuss Covid-19 and spending time outdoors. He and Mike talk about contact tracing, normalizing mask culture, and why we should all be going back outside.
In the spiel, advertisers soothe in these uncertain times.
