Are the Extroverts OK?
Staying in isolation can’t be very energizing for them.
Episode Notes
On the Gist, let the experts speak.
In the interview, Mike speaks with three self-identified extroverts about what it’s like to live in isolation. Amanda Mull of the Atlantic, author Stephen Witt, and host of the Unorthodox podcast Mark Oppenheimer, join Mike to talk about how stifling it can be to remain indoors, how they’re coping, and what they plan to do once it’s all over.
In the spiel, the Cuomo brotherhood.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder