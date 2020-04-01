The Gist

Are the Extroverts OK?

Staying in isolation can’t be very energizing for them.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

  Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, let the experts speak.

In the interview, Mike speaks with three self-identified extroverts about what it’s like to live in isolation. Amanda Mull of the Atlantic, author Stephen Witt, and host of the Unorthodox podcast Mark Oppenheimer, join Mike to talk about how stifling it can be to remain indoors, how they’re coping, and what they plan to do once it’s all over.

In the spiel, the Cuomo brotherhood.

