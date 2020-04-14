Preparing Weinstein for Prison
Craig Rothfeld discusses his experience as Harvey Weinstein’s prison consultant.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, the coronavirus task force.
In the interview, it’s the second part of Mike’s conversation with Craig Rothfeld of Inside Outside Ltd., a prison consulting firm which helps clients navigate the brutal reality of life behind bars. Craig goes into detail about why he sought advice from multiple rabbis and female family members before engaging with his most famous client - Harvey Weinstein - and he explains why nobody gets special treatment once incarcerated.
In the spiel, when can the economy reopen?
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Margaret Kelley.