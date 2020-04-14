Preparing Weinstein for Prison

On the Gist, the coronavirus task force.

In the interview, it’s the second part of Mike’s conversation with Craig Rothfeld of Inside Outside Ltd., a prison consulting firm which helps clients navigate the brutal reality of life behind bars. Craig goes into detail about why he sought advice from multiple rabbis and female family members before engaging with his most famous client - Harvey Weinstein - and he explains why nobody gets special treatment once incarcerated.

In the spiel, when can the economy reopen?

