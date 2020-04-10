On the Gist, hydroxychloroquine isn’t like snake oil.

In the interview, Mike talks with Slate’s National Correspondent, Will Saletan about what Donald Trump needs to win in the upcoming elections. Saletan’s humble prediction in the time of Covid-19 is that the president would need to persuade the American public that his incompetence and the outbreak are unrelated. They also discuss why the president’s approval ratings have increased even in the face of the crisis.

In the spiel, spreading corona ignorance.

