Good News, Bad News

On the Gist, we’re not all in the same boat.

In the second part of Mike’s interview with Dr. J. Alex Navarro, the co-editor-in-chief of The American Influenza Epidemic of 1918-1919 : A Digital Encyclopedia﻿, they discuss politicians who, at the time, refused to comply to closure orders, and how Woodrow Wilson’s response was somewhat removed.

In the spiel, the mayor of Las Vegas and concerning ideas show on television.

