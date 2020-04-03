Republicans in Christian Clothing
Christian Nationalist ideologues are responsible for the government’s pandemic response
Episode Notes
On the Gist, nobody does it better.
In the interview, Mike talks with Katherine Stewart about her new book, The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism. They discuss how the political ideology from the right wing cloaks itself in religious rhetoric, who in the Trump cabinet is part of the movement, and how it inhibits the administration’s response to the coronavirus crisis.
In the spiel, maybe Loeffler and Burr aren’t guilty of insider trading.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.