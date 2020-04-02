The Gist

You Can’t Just Cancel Rent

It’s selfish and short-sighted.

A daily afternoon show about news, culture, and whatever else you’ll be discussing with friends and family tonight.

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, Florida’s finally doing the right thing.

In the interview, Jamil Zaki is here to talk with Mike about kindness during the COVID-19 crisis. He and Mike discuss studies on reactions to crises, how this time will bring us together, and what we need to do to embrace more empathy. Zaki’s latest book is The War for Kindness: Building Empathy in a Fractured World.

In the spiel, you can’t cancel rent.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Priscilla Alabi and Daniel Schroeder.