You Can’t Just Cancel Rent

On the Gist, Florida’s finally doing the right thing.

In the interview, Jamil Zaki is here to talk with Mike about kindness during the COVID-19 crisis. He and Mike discuss studies on reactions to crises, how this time will bring us together, and what we need to do to embrace more empathy. Zaki’s latest book is The War for Kindness: Building Empathy in a Fractured World.

In the spiel, you can’t cancel rent.

