Sanders Was Too Consistent

On the Gist, oversight is a funny word.

In the interview, Mike talks with journalist and creator of the Killing Eve novellas, Luke Jennings about adapting his British cat-and-mouse thriller series Killing Eve for television. They discuss the character’s feminine gaze, why he self-published some of the novellas, and how Villanelle would be dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak and quarantine. His most recent book in the series is called Killing Eve: Die For Me and is available wherever e-books are sold.

In the spiel, Bernie almost won because he never changed.

