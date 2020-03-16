The Gist

We Don’t Need a Revolution

During a pandemic, we need leaders and structures.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, the war against invisible enemies.

In the interview, Mike spoke with Dr. Fred Buckner of the University of Washington about how hospitals are dealing with COVID-19, who is and isn’t being hospitalized, and the important things we need to do during this pandemic. The resource site that the University of Washington has created can be found here.

In the spiel, how governors across the country are dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.