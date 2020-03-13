Trump’s Gaffes Are a Virus
His inability to read a teleprompter is costing us
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On the Gist, the president is a disastrous communicator.
In the interview, Mike speaks with his friend Luke Burbank, host of Live Wire Radio and Too Beautiful to Live, about what it’s like in the Seattle area right now during the coronavirus outbreak. They discuss travel, how this might affect podcasts, and even exchange a few laughs.
In the spiel, we need your help listeners.
Email us at thegist@slate.com
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.