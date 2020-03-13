The Gist

Trump’s Gaffes Are a Virus

His inability to read a teleprompter is costing us

  • Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

Episode Notes

On the Gist, the president is a disastrous communicator.

In the interview, Mike speaks with his friend Luke Burbank, host of Live Wire Radio and Too Beautiful to Live, about what it’s like in the Seattle area right now during the coronavirus outbreak. They discuss travel, how this might affect podcasts, and even exchange a few laughs.

In the spiel, we need your help listeners.

Email us at thegist@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Priscilla Alabi.